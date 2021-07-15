The second annual Orange Ball Classic on Tuesday, July 6, crushed the OLGA women at the St. Lawrence State Park. Jean Bracy, Jennifer Tscumakow, and Diane Perry carded a first place with each member playing the golf ball three times over the nine hole course.
Remaining three teams were crushed by Orange Ball and vowed never to play game again. Peg Langley with a 52 and Mary Allan with a 48 carded low gross scores for day. Gail Bouchard recorded her second chip-in of the year on the fourth hole.
