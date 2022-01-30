Heuvelton Skyway League
Week 21: SH Electric 57-27, Service Master 47-37, SLFCU 39-45, Obvious Signs 38-46, Abar’s 38-46, Doug’s 33-51
Highlights: Vicki Fishbeck 195(471), Ethel Payne 235(572), Kira Hammond 195(495), Morgan Showers 183(427), Velma Gushea 176(410), Stacey Gushea 173(438), Marlene McAllister 172(499), Sam Downing 166(411), Shelly Sanderson 164(430), Dawn Pike 162(471), Mary Hayes 160(418), Amanda Hooper 157, Coco Lemieux 153, Winne DeLorenzo 148(407), Lisa Hammond 146(403), Debbie Hannan 145, Karen Morley 144(403), Leona Jones 136, Lori Potter 136, Gayle Gollinger 131, Sarah Garnsey 127, Cheryl Doerr 127, Angie Richards 120
Splits: Lisa Hammond 5-7, Morgan Showers 4-7, Cheryl Doerr 5-7, 5-10, Karen Morley 3-10(2), Stacey Gushea 2-7, Ethel Payne 5-7, Dawn Pike 3-10, Lori Potter 3-10, Marlene McAllister 3-10
Results: Doug’s 2-Obvious Signs 2, SH Electric 3-Service Master 1, Abar’s 2-SLFCU 2
Schedule: Service Master vs Abar’s, Doug’s vs SLFCU, SH Electric vs Obvious Signs.
Heuvelton Oswegatchie League
Week 22: Casey’s 50.5-37.5, Shady Brook Farms 47-41, Stanton’s 46-42, WWV 43-45, Armstrong’s 41.5-46.5, River Myst Winery 36-52
Highlights: Jamie Bush 241(539), Ethel Payne 225(537), Dawn Mills 194(551), Dawn Pike 190(521), Cathy Leslie 187(530), Casey Caldwell 183(486), Vicki Fishbeck 183(466), Hilary Brothers 183(434), Donna Mills 177(499), Annette Besaw 174(479), Mikayla Pike 165(476), Kathy Skelly 162(464), Debra Perry 161(443), Coleen LaMere 157(444), Nicole Ritchie 157, Mackenzie Payne 155(434), Catie Dominy 153, Tina James 150(417), Carole Lebel 150, Linda Hodge 148(410), Marlene McAllister 146(410), Jacki Kelly 143, Tina Harper 136, Lois Armstrong 129, Marsha Ploof 121, Jean LaJoy 116, Debra Pearl 111, Toni Scharf 103, Jamie-Lynn Briggs 100
Splits: Coleen LaMere 3-10, Debra Pearl 4-7-8
Results: Armstrong’s 0-WWV 4, Stanton’s 4-Casey’s 0, Shady Brook Farms 2-River Myst Winery 2
Schedule: River Myst Winery vs Casey’s, WWV vs Shady Brook Farms, Armstrong’s vs Stanton’s
