Ed Barr was the lone golfer to break 40 as the recent rains created challenging scoring conditions for week 11 in the Men’s 4-Man Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park.
Pepsi Cola and the Place adapted well to the softer fairways and engaging fringes with a rounds of seven and six under and Team HAHA finished the week atop the league standings with a 30-36 lead over the HillBillies RIP.
Following Barr on the individual leaderboard were: Mike Tooley at 40, Jaime Alonzo, Derek VanHouse and Gabe Halpin at 41 and Pete Shea, Phil Cosmo, Tom Hannan Jr. and Marc Hurteau at 42.
Birdies came from Chris Guimond on nine, Mike Tooley on two, Derek VanHouse on five, Jordan Backus on two, Dallas Sutton on nine and Gabe Halpin on one.
League Standings: Team HAHA 30, HillBillies RIP 36, Pepsi Cola 39.5, Team VanHouse 42.5, Gary & Aileen’s 43, ADR Telecom 58, The Place 61.
Week 11 Finish: Pepsi Cola -7 (1), The Placed -6 (2), Team HAHA -5 (3), HillBillies -3 (4), Team VanHouse -2 (5), Gary & Aileen’s even (6) and ADR Telecom -7 (7).
