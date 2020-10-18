FULTON — Jimmy Phelps won the Dirt Car Series OktoberFAST feature Oct. 8 at Fulton Speedway, leading a contingent of Fulton and Brewerton auto racing regulars that shined during the Oswego County stop on the six-race 358 modified event last week.
Phelps — the Baldwinsville native that placed fifth in the Brewerton Speedway modified series points standings last year — led for 35 of the 40-lap feature, maintaining his edge through a restart at the midway point before cruising to the finish and the $4,000 winner’s purse.
Phelps edged out Billy Decker and Tim Sears Jr., a pair of Brewerton Speedway’s top regular drivers who placed second and third, respectively.
“Those restarts, you just never know, because when you step on the gas after a couple of laps slow, you don’t really know what your tires did under the yellow,” Phelps told the DirtCar Racing website after the victory. “All it takes is to get them things spinning once and then he’s by you. So, I had to be careful there, but fortunately the car just took off and we were pretty good.”
The OktoberFAST special was the only race held at Fulton this year and fans were not permitted to attend due to state COVID-19 regulations, but the race was available on pay per view via Dirtvision.
Brewerton, which is also owned and operated by John Wight and family, was unable to hold an event this season due to state restrictions on fans attending auto races.
Oswego Speedway also opted not to race without fans this past season and was forced to cancel plans to host the annual Super Dirt Week extravaganza slated for this month. The OktoberFast tour was later developed as an alternative to the traditional year-end event for area dirt racing fans.
Phelps also won the second special feature of the Fulton outing on the six-race circuit, the big-block Super Dirtcar Series feature presented by Billy Whittaker Cars. His former teammate — Max McLaughlin, now of Mooresville, N.C., won the 75-lap OktoberFAST finale feature for $10,000 Oct. 12 at Weedsport Speedway.
“We didn’t have all those big shows, we didn’t have all these opportunities,” Phelps said to the Dirtcar Racing site following his two wins at Fulton. “So, to be able to come in and get two real big wins right here tonight… hopefully it gets the ball rolling for the rest of the week.”
Other Fulton Speedway regulars to finish in the OktoberFAST event at the high-banked oval included Pat Ward (ninth), Larry Wight (18th), David Marcuccilli (21st), Ben Bushaw (22nd), and Ronnie Davis III (32nd).
Phelps placed third in the OktoberFAST finale at Weedsport last Sunday while White and Ward placed sixth and seventh, respectively.
