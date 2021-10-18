Heuvelton Monday B League
Standings: Pins Count 16 – 4, Silver Leaf Diner 14 – 6, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 10 – 10, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 10 – 10, Culligan Man 9 – 11, Dangerous Dames 8 – 12, Agway 8 – 12, State Street Deli 5 – 15
Results: McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 3 – Sliver Leaf Diner 1, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 0 – Pins Count 4, State Street Deli 0 – Agway 4, Dangerous Dames 2 – Culligan Man 2
High Bowlers: James Phillips 209-237-241-687, M. Mills 215-215-237-667, B. Montgomery 213-267-658, D. Wood 235-235-648, R. McAllister 208-216-222-646, D. Witherell 225-238-642, A. Lamere 226-231-631, T. Sawyer 204-241-621, Dawn Mills 215-228-611, A. Baker 200-203-207-610, B. Bennett 204-225-609, R. Mills 221-582, R. Carr 218-567, E. Payne 203-564, M. Murdock 227, D. James 225, C. McDougall 216, R. Todd 214-509, P. Bayne 202-502, K. McDougall 500
Highlights: James Phillips 687, Don Baker 3-10, A. Baker 2-7, S. Ray 3-10, 5-6, S. Fenton 2-7-8, J. Phillips 5-10, B. Bennett 5-10, 9-10, D. Wood 5-7, 2-7-8, Donna Mills 3-10, E. Payne 5-6, J. Morrow 4-7-10
Heuvelton Thursday A League
Standings: Royal J. Acres 17 ½ - 6 ½, Heuvelton Fire 16 – 8, JP Building Supply 14 ½ - 9 ½, Grey’s Gun Shop 12 – 12, AJ’s Septic 12 – 12, Heuvelton Lanes 9 – 15, Silver Leaf Diner 8 – 16, Family Wood Shop 7 - 17
Results: Silver Leaf Diner 1 – JP Building Supply 3, Royal J. Acres 3 – Heuvelton Lanes 1, Family Wood Shop 0 – Heuvelton Fire 4, Grey’s Gun Shop 4 – AJ’s Septic 0
High Bowlers: Kevin Powell 203-237-263-703, M. Mills 225-227-648, R. Mills 222-247-635, P. Payne 205-215-612, D. Witherell 209-605, A. Friot 224-584, A. Wilson 215-584, D. Friot 216-581, R. Todd 202-573, A. Lamere 228, S. Mills 534, M. Pierce 216, J. Payne 504
Highlights: Kevin Powell 703, Don Baker 5-7, L. Lamere 5-7, D. Friot 5-7, R. Bushey 5-10, D. Norman 3-10, 3-10, M. Mills 5-7, P. Payne 4-10, E. Payne 3-10
