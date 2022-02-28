Monday B League
Standings: Pins Count 60 – 36, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 57 – 39, Silver Leaf Diner 54 – 42, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 48 – 48, Culligan Man 47 – 49, Agway 43 – 53, Dangerous Dames 39 – 57, State Street Deli 36 – 60
Results: State Street Deli 1 – Silver Leaf Diner 3, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 1 – Culligan Man 3, Agway 1 – Pins Count 3, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 1 – Dangerous Dames 3
High Bowlers: James Phillips 249-277-723, Dan Baker 218-225-268-711, C. McDougall 230-232-659, R. Mills 200-216-232-648, A. Lamere 12-254-644, B. Bennett 253-632, D. Witherell 202-204-223-629, M. Mills 212-223-626, Dawn Mills 246-607, G. Dawley 212-217-599, D. Wood 200-225-595, P. Payne 236-593, J. Hooper 219-587, E. Payne 264-586, R. McAllister 237-576, M. Murdock 217-566, T. Sawyer 216-560, Don Baker 215-530, W. Rexford 504, J. Morrow 224, A. Friot 215
Highlights: James Phillips 723, Dan Baker 713, A. Friot 5-6, B. Bennett 4-9, 3-10, R. Mills 5-6-10, M. Larue 5-6-10, P. Payne 4-5-7, M. Mills 3-10, R. McAllister 6-9-10, E. Payne 5-7
Thursday A League
Standings: Family Wood Shop 54 – 42, AJ’s Septic 54 – 42, Royal J. Acres 52 ½ - 43 ½, Heuvelton Fire 51 – 45, JP Building Supply 49 ½ - 46 ½, Silver Leaf Diner 43 ½ - 52 ½, Grey’s Gun Shop 40 ½ - 55 ½, Heuvelton Lanes 39 - 57
Results: Grey’s Gun Shop 2 – Silver Leaf Diner 2, JP Building Supply 0 – AJ’s Septic 4, Family Wood Shop 3 – Heuvelton Lanes 1, Royal J. Acres 1 – Heuvelton Fire 3 High Bowlers: Ethel Payne 210-257-657, D. James 216-227-642, R. Mills 206-209-214-629, K. Powell 299-627, P. Payne 254-622, B. Lamere 211-213-619, R. Carr 235-611, J. Hooper 268-611, D. Witherell 233-606, L. Meadows 238-601, A. Pierce 200-202-573, S. Mills 227-569, R. McAllister 214-563, A. Wilson 201-558, A. Friot 222-557, Don Baker 212-555, H. Reynolds 217-554, F. Simmons 200-549, A. Baker 201-547, D. Wood 214-542, N. Pierce 204-535, D. Friot 207, Dan Baker 204
Highlights: Kevin Powell 299, 105 pins over average, R. Carr 3-7, S. Mills 3-10, 3-10, A. Friot 2-7-8, A. Baker 4-5, C. Ross 2-5-7, K. McCullen 4-7-8, J. Warner 6-7-10, R. McAllister 2-7, B. Lamere 3-10, A. Carr 5-10, K. Powell 4-6
