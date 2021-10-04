THURSDAY SEAWAY LEAGUE
Last week results: Big Pammy – 1 vs. Jr’s Stars – 3; The Place II – 3 vs. Rummy Dumb – 1; Lawton’s Electric – 1 vs. The Place 1 – 3.
Standings: (1) The Place I 6.0 - 2.0; (2) Lawton’s Electric 5.0 - 3.0; (3) Jr’s Stars 4.0 – 4.0; (4) Rummy Dumb 3.0 – 5.0; (5) The Place II 3.0 – 5.0 (6) Big Pammy 3.0 – 5.0.
Next Week’s Matchups: The Place I vs. The Place II; Lawton’s Electric vs. Big Pammy; Jr’s Stars; vs. Rummy Dumb.
High Scores: Kris Murdock 247 – 686; Kris Berg 228 – 612; Todd McKee 262 – 619; Chris Cryer 227 – 578; Brian Bogart 254 – 572; Kylie Sharp 190 – 564; Jerry Mack 191 – 551; Ty Smith Jr. 209 – 544; Larry Mehaffy 191 – 541.
Splits: Mike Tooley 5-10; Tom Hannon 2-7.
HEUVELTON MONDAY B LEAGUE
Standings: Pins Count 11 – 1, Silver Leaf Diner 10 – 2, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 6 – 6, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 6 – 6, Dangerous Dames 5 – 7, Culligan Man 4 – 8, Agway 4 – 8, State Street Deli 2 – 10
Results: Dangerous Dames 1 – Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 3, Silver Leaf Diner 3 – Agway 1, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 4 – State Street Deli 0, Culligan Man 0 – Pins Count 4
High Bowlers: James Phillips 244-289-725, B. Montgomery 213-218-235-666, Dan Baker 211-216-220-647, J. Hooper 245-631, S. Fenton 222-225-627, R. McAllister 235-235-623, Donna Mills 234-612, A. Lamere 268-608, J. Morrow 202-219-599, M. Mills 243, R. Mills 210-215-595, B. Bennett 212-584, A. Friot 210-581, C. McDougall 213-578, D. James 226-576, D. Friot 216-566, R. Carr 227-556, E. Payne 214-555, S. Ray 204-553, R. Chase 205-551, R. Todd 230-549, A. Baker 201-548, M. Wainwright 532, D. Wood 221, S. Cardinell 524
Highlights: James Phillips 725, 289, 79 pins over average, D. James 2-7, Donna Mills 4-9, S. Fenton 5-8-10, D. Witherell 3-10, S. Cardinell 5-7, A. Lamer 3-9-10, J. Warner 3-10, A Friot 9-10, B. Montgomery 5-7
HEUVELTON THURSDAY A LEAGUE
Standings: JP Building Supply 11 – 5, Royal J. Acres 11 – 5, Heuvelton Fire 10 – 6, AJ’s Septic 10 – 6, Grey’s Gun Shop 7 – 9, Heuvelton Lanes 6 – 10, Silver Leaf Diner 5 – 11, Family Wood Shop 4 - 12
Results: JP Building Supply 4 – Grey’s Gun Shop 0, AJ’s Septic 4 – Silver Leaf Diner 0, Heuvelton Fire 3 – Heuvelton Lanes 1, Royal J. Acres 3 – Family Wood Shop 1
High Bowlers: Jeremy Carr 200-203-246-649, R. Mills 225-225-633, H. Reynolds 204-234-630, D. Friot 225-243-621, K. Powell 206-587, B. Lamere 221-563, F. Simmons 219-560, A. Baker 559, L. Lamere 200-200-558, N. Pierce 221-550, D. Witherell 225, A. Lamere 202-207, A. Friot 540, R. Bushey 200-517, R. Todd 503
Highlights: Jeremy Carr 649, J. Warner 5-6,
SUBURBAN CO-ED NO TAP
Standings: Aces and Eights 6-2, Pick Up Squad 6-2, No-tap, No Keg 5-3, Part Timers 4-4, Dilligaf 3-5
Schedule: 13-14 No-tap, No Keg vs Pick Up Squad, 15-16 Dilligaf vs Part Timers, 17-18 Aces and Eights vs BYE
Scores: Jim Downs 274-753, Gerald Sovie 263-704, Jim Tyo 242-696, Chris Cryer 242-661, Chris Gardner 243-640, Mike Denner 217-629, Ed Chambers 222-625, Nate Richer 207-592, Dan Herne 267-587.
Other highlights: Ryan Mitchell 192, Matt George 173, Jason Sovie 195, Stephen Dawley 193
Splits: Nate Richer 2-10,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.