Heuvelton Monday B League
Standings: Pins Count 39 – 21, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 38 – 22, Silver Leaf Diner 37 – 23, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 31 – 29, Culligan Man 28 – 32, Agway 26 – 34, State Street Deli 23 – 37, Dangerous Dames 18 – 42
Results: McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 1 – Pins Count 3, Silver Leaf Diner 1 – Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 3, Culligan Man 4 – State Street Deli 0, Agway 4 – Dangerous Dames 0
High Bowlers: Charlie McDougall 202-227-277-706, Dan Baker 213-222-224-660, M. Murdock 230-236-652, J. Phillips 300-649, D. Witherell 219-226-642, B. Montgomery 213-231-640, M. Mills 202-204-228-634, R. Mills 203-210-221-634, A. Baker 235-607, T. Sawyer 245-605, R. McAllister 218-605, A. Friot 209-223-603, J. Hooper 211-222-603, A. Lamere 235-588, J. Morrow 208-572, R. Carr 209-560, M. Wainwright 200-560, S. Ray 551, D. Wood 215-536, M. Larue 535, R. Todd 235-532, R. Chase 205, J. Bush 515, Don Baker 503
Highlights: James Phiilips first 300 game, Charlie McDougall 706 first 700 series, A. Lamere 5-6, 6-7-9, J. Hooper 5-7, J. Bush 5-6, G. Dawley 2-7, B. Montgomery 3-6-4-7-10, S. Cardinell 3-10, D. Wood 3-10
Heuvelton Thursday A League
Standings: AJ’s Septic 35 – 25, JP Building Supply 34 ½ - 25 ½, Royal J. Acres 33 ½ - 26 ½, Heuvelton Fire 30 – 30, Grey’s Gun Shop 28 ½ - 31 /2, Family Wood Shop 28 - 32, Silver Leaf Diner 27 ½ - 32 ½, Heuvelton Lanes 23 – 37
Results: Royal J. Acres 1 – JP Building Supply 3, AJ’s Septic 4 – Heuvelton Fire 0, Family Wood Shop 1 – Grey’s Gun Shop 3, Silver Leaf Diner 4 – Heuvelton Lanes 0
High Bowlers: Dick Friot 237-241-660, R. Mills 200-268-658, B. Bennett 210-214-216-640, A. Wilson 254-613, K. Powell 200-224-592, L. Lamere 214-582, L. Meadows 224, A. Lamere 217-579, S. Mills 200-572, D. James 205-205-569, A. Friot 211-556, F. Simmons 536, A. Pierce 517, M. Mills 214, Dan Baker 211
Highlights: Dick Friot 660, J. Payne 3-9-10, F. Simmons 5-7, M. Mills 5-7, Don Baker 3-10, 3-10, R. Todd 3-10, Dan Baker 3-10, D. Witherell 4-5
