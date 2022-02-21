Heuvelton Skyway League
Week 24: SH Electric 66-30, Service Master 58-38, SLFCU 44-52, Abar’s 44-52, Obvious Signs 41-55, Doug’s 35-61
Highlights: Dawn Pike 196(503), Erica Scott 180(479), Barbie Mallot 179(415), Lori Potter 178(463), Vicki Fishbeck 174(470), Marlene McAllister 173(470), Mary Hayes 170(427), Kendra Mitchell 169(422), Shelly Sanderson 167(416), Leona Jones 166(457), Coco Lemieux 166(410), Velma Gushea 164(415), Kira Hammond 160(464), Connie McAllister 158(423), Holli Hazelton 157(414), Amanda Hooper 153, Vicki Thornhill 149(438), Jamie Friot 146(410), Winnie DeLorenzo 145, Deb Hannan 145, Heidi Czenepak 144, Julie Rexford 142(418), Holly Aschenbrenner 129, Lisa Hammond 127, Sam Downing 127, Morgan Showers 126, Karen Morley 123, Sarah Garnsey 111
Splits: Kira Hammond 9-10, Morgan Showers 3-5-10, Erica Scott 4-7-10, Shelly Sanderson 5-6
Results: Abar’s 4-Doug’s 0, Service Master 4-Obvious Signs 0, SLFCU 2-SH Electric 2
Schedule: SLFCU vs Service Master, SH Electric vs Doug’s, Obvious Signs vs Abar’s
Heuvelton Oswegatchie League
Week 25: Casey’s 54.5-45.5, Shady Brook Farms 54-46, Stanton’s 52-48, Armstrong’s 51-49, WWV 50-50, River Myst Winery 38.5-61.5
Highlights: Donna Mills 213(565), Dawn Pike 210(577), Jamie Bush 200(532), Annette Besaw 197(513), Cathy Leslie 191(500), Mikayla Pike 189(512), Vicki Fishbeck 188(523), Ethel Payne 186(502), Nicole Ritchie 183(446), Myrna Wells 181(443), Dawn Mills 179(498), Coleen LaMere 177(451), Lois Armstrong 172, Hilary Brothers 169(454), Jacki Kelly 165(460), Winnie DeLorenzo 157, Casey Caldwell 155(429), Kathy Skelly 152(432), Tina James 149, Debra Perry 147, Catie Dominy 146, Tina Harper 138, Carole Lebel 137, Linda Hodge 136, Marlene McAllister 134(383), Jamie Bennett 129, Toni Scharf 123, Jean LaJoy 101
Splits: Marlene McAllister 5-8-10, Linda Hodge 2-7, Cathy Leslie 5-8-10, Winnie DeLorenzo 3-10, Kathy Skelly 5-6, Catie Dominy 3-10, Carole Lebel 3-10
Results: Casey’s 0-Armstrong’s 4, Shady Brook Farms 0-Stanton’s 4, River Myst Winery 1-WWV 3
Schedule: Shady Brook Farms vs River Myst Winery, WWV vs Armstrong’s, Casey’s vs Stanton’s
