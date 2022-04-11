HEUVELTON B LEAGUE
Standings: Pins Count 76 – 44, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 67 – 53, Silver Leaf Diner 66 – 54, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 65 – 55, Culligan Man 55 – 65, Dangerous Dames 53 – 67, Agway 49 – 671, State Street Deli 49 – 71
Results: Pins Count 4 – McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 0, Silver Leaf Diner 1 – Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 3, Culligan Man 3 – Dangerous Dames 1, Agway 0 – State Street Deli 4
High Bowlers: Jeff Hooper 244-254-696, M. Murdock 234-257-683, A. Lamere 200-278-655, A. Friot 215-249-645, R. Carr 209-236-638, B. Montgomery 208-210-220-638, R. Chase 213-232-638, E. Payne 221-232-636, R. Mills 204-204-226-634, P. Payne 215-216-621, J. Morrow 222-237-621, J. Phillips 255-615, Dawn Mills 203-223-607, D. wood 204-213-599, C. McDougall 211-581, Dan Baker 246, H. Reynolds 211-575, D. James 202-208-558, Don Baker 203-215-551, B. Lamere 215-549, G. Dawley 207-529, D. Friot 201-523, M. Mills 215, M. Wainwright 213
Highlights: Jeff Hooper 696, Al Lamere 278, 82 pins over average, P. Payne 4-5, R. Carr 4-5-7, 5-7, G. Dawley 2-7, J. Morrow 4-5, B. Montgomery 3-10, D. Wood 2-7, 5-10, Dawn Mills 3-10, 5-8-10, E. Payne 6-7, E. Lancto 2-7
HEUVELTON A LEAGUE
Standings: AJ’s Septic 70 – 50, Family Wood Shop 66 – 54, Heuvelton Fire 64 – 56, Royal J. Acres 60 ½ - 59 ½, JP Building Supply 58 ½ - 61 ½, Grey’s Gun Shop 57 ½ - 62 ½, Silver Leaf Diner 56 ½ - 63 ½, Heuvelton Lanes 47 - 73
Results: Family Wood Shop 0 – AJ’s Septic 4, Royal J. Acres 0 – Heuvelton Fire 4, JP Building Supply 1 – Grey’s Gun Shop 3, Silver Leaf Diner 3 – Heuvelton Lanes 1
High Bowlers: Ron Mills 210-234-248-692, K. Powell 223-224-240-687, M. Mills 231-256-678, A. Friot 210-214-245-669, S. Mills 224-234-627, D. Witherell 210-216-616, Dan Baker 202-220-604, D. James 200-224-604, A. Baker 213-231-586, H. Reynolds 216-583, R. Carr 200-576, R. Baker 238-557, D. Friot 207-539, K. McCullen 534, F. Simmons 532, M. Larue 205-531, Don Baker 517, N. Pierce 512, J. Payne 509
Highlights: Ron Mills 692, W. Rexford 5-10
NOTE: Bowling Banquet Thursday April 14th, 6:30pm @ the Heuvelton Fire Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.