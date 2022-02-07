Heuvelton Monday B League
Standings: Pins Count 51 – 33, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 51 – 33, Silver Leaf Diner 49 – 35, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 43 – 41, Culligan Man 40 – 44, Agway 39 – 45, Dangerous Dames 32 – 54, State Street Deli 31 – 53
Results: Silver Leaf Diner 1 – Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 3, State Street Deli 3 – Culligan Man 1, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 3 – Pins Count 1, Dangerous Dames 1 – Agway 3
Heuvelton Thursday A League
Standings: Heuvelton Fire 46 – 38, JP Building Supply 45 ½ - 38 ½, AJ’s Septic 45 – 39, Family Wood Shop 44 – 40, Royal J. Acres 43 ½ - 40 ½, Grey’s Gun Shop 38 ½ - 45 ½, Silver Leaf Diner 38 ½ - 45 ½, Heuvelton Lanes 35 – 49
Results: Heuvelton Lanes 1 – JP Building Supply 3, AJ’s Septic 2 – Family Wood Shop 2, Silver Leaf Diner 1 – Royal J. Acres 3, Heuvelton Fire 4 – Grey’s Gun Shop 0.
