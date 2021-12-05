Pittsburgh took the lead in the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Elementary Soccer with two wins in last week’s action.
Pittsburgh 1 – Syracuse 0: Jamar Richey scored the lone goal of the game off a rebound from a shot and that was all that was needed to secure the win for Pittsburgh. RoRo Self and Gage Gagnon played well on the defensive side of the ball and Jared Pribble made many nice runs to try and score for Syracuse but was stopped short.
Notre Dame 4 – North Carolina 2: Ashton Cardinal scored a hat trick and an assist to lead Notre Dame and Frank Barr followed with a goal and an assist as well. Duke Decker played well his first game in goal for the fighting irish and was able to hold off many opportunities by North Carolina. Chase Rider scored and had an assist for the Tar Heels and Colt O’Brien found the net early in the first half for North Carolina.
Pittsburgh 1- Notre Dame 0: Jamar Richey scored early in the first half off a rebound and that was the only goal needed to secure the win for Pittsburgh. Ryder Charlton made multiple stops in goal for Pittsburgh. Eddy Baker and Frank Barr played well in net for Notre Dame.
North Carolina 1 – Syracuse 0: JP Decker scored his first goal of the season off a deep pass from Chase Rider in goal for the Tar Heels. Chase Rider earned a shut out and Jared Pribble and Travus Howe shared the goaltending duties
Players of the Week: Offensive- Colt O’Brien, JP Decker, Defensive- Gage Gagnon, Ryder Charlton, Sportsmanship- Quinn Fishel, Brody Montroy
Standings: Pittsburgh 3-1-0 4 BP 9 points, North Carolina 2-2-0 4 8 points, Notre Dame 1-2-1 4 7 points, Syracuse 1-2-1 4 7 points.
Note: The OBGC would like to thank Club Members Quinn and Torey Fishel’s parents Justin and Misty of QT Laser and Design for donating the new shirts for our Elementary Sports Leagues.
