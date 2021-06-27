The race for Wings is heating up as Bob Williams/Tom Briggs have a slight half point lead over the duo of George Beaulieu/Jeff Smith.
George was off getting a refresher course in golf course management and had Brian Moore subbing for him. Other teams moving up the ladder were Coz/Tommer and Jaime/Travis who are just 3 points from the top.
Ready to make a move are the long ball duo of Spiker Bateman/Ed Monnat.
Scott Bradley/Dale Wells retain their cellar dweller status but the duo of Todd McKee/Jimmy Bell could challenge as they both shot a 50+ after both having identical 38’s a few weeks ago.
Chris Claxton joined the under 40 elite with a 39. Jaime and Coz were both in at 38.
The silver Fox Tim Irvine shot a season best 41 and walked away with a skin and the closet to the Pin on -18.
Others joining the Birdie Parade were Steve Garrabrant, Tommy Briggs, Carl Hewko(2), Jaime Alonso, Tom Moran and the previously Tim Irvine
Coz has had great success with a borrowed driver. That’s the good news, the bad news is that his partner Tommer ,who is one of the only league members who is a stickler for the rules, questioned whether he was violating the 14 club limit.
Coz’s defense was that his heavy partner was counting his ball retriever and umbrella as part of the 14.
Tommer needs to be reminded that according to the sorely missed Norm Williams “First rule,there ain’t no rules”..
Overall all league members are enjoying the golf and comraderie. No world poblems are being resolved as members rehydrate and unwind on the 19th hole but it is not for the lack of trying.
PREVIOUS WEEK LEADERS
Low Gross: Jaime Alonso 36, Jimmy Adams 39.
Low Net: Vern Williams 44
Closest to the Pin: Steve Garrabrant
High Team Points: Vern Williams/GaryWilson 8.5 from Todd McKee/Aaron Charlton
Birdies: Chubby Woods (1), Henry Lago (5), Jaime Alonso (9) and Steve Garrabrant (9).
