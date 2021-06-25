OSWEGO — The Ride Oswego County cycling group is eager to award state championships and crown the ‘King and Queen of Tug Hill,’ this weekend.
Ride Oswego County is the host organization for this year’s New York State Bicycle Riding Association Gravel Championships, marking the first time the area group has hosted the state championship.
The event being dubbed the “Race Around Winona,” is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. The 47-mile course for the championship division begins and finishes at the Tug Hill Inn and encompasses areas of the Tug Hill region and parts of the Winona State Forest Park.
There is also a 16-mile exhibition “fun ride,” for enthusiasts aiming to try the course without competing against some of the best in the state.
“Obviously with COVID, there was not a lot of racing last year, so people will be excited to get back out and race and it’s good we can have that event fairly local,” said Bryan Blake, the R.O.C. organizer.
“R.O.C. is pretty excited as we feel that we put on some quality events, and we love to share our local area with those from across New York and Canada as well as other states,” he added.
Online registration was slated to end Thursday and Blake confirmed that around 60 participants had signed up to start the week. He expected that number to double by the time registration closed.
In addition to crowning the winners in numerous categories as state champions, the R.O.C. plans to pronounce the fastest overall male and female finishers as the ‘King and Queen of Tug Hill.’
The group has the crowns ready to distribute after the race, following a tradition they started in past events the group has organized. Spectators are welcome to attend the event.
“It’s an award I carried over when I started doing it for our other events,” Blake said. “The winners receive a crown and a plaque, and it adds a bit more fun excitement and competition.”
Ride Oswego County has plans to hold its annual “Cross Out Child Abuse Cyclocross,” race on Oct. 3 at the Scriba Town Park and is aiming for a full calendar of events to return next spring and summer.
