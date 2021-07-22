Each year friends of the late Rob Morrow organize the kickball tournament for a day of remembering Rob Morrow as a kind and caring man full of life and energy and his gallant battle against cancer. Funds for the tournament also fund four scholarships each year to deserving seniors at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
In June, the 2021 event was held with eight teams after two postponements. The Ass Kickers downed Rob’s Beauts and Dudes in the championship game. The Beauts and Dudes did a great job getting to the finals with only one player under 60 years of age.
This year’s scholarship recipients are: JD King, Nick LaRue, Paige Merz and Karson LaRose.
King, son of Kate (Cole) and James King earned respect as a great teammate in varsity basketball, soccer and football as a senior and earned some of the highest praises from his coaches, teachers and players.
Paige Merz, daughter of Dawn and Dave Merz of Ogdensburg competed in cross country, track-field and lacrosse where she earned an NCAA Division II scholarship to play lacrosse at St. Felician University in New Jersey.
Nick LaRue, son of Lori Garno Kenyon of Ogdensburg and Steven LaRue of Massena made his mark in track-field as a team leader in the jumps and relays.
Karson LaRose, who received the Jim Pinkerton Memorial Award as one of the top scholar-athletes in the class of 2021, earned All-NAC Central recognition in soccer and hockey and also competed in varsity golf.
The late Rob Morrow purchased Nig’s Tavern and made it a family and friends oriented establishment where his regulars were treated like family. Before operating Nig’s he was a groomer in the garden plant section at Basta’s Flowers and Gifts for many years. He was a strong supporter of youth and sports in the community.
Steve Heaton remembers is his compassion and concern during a trying time for the Heaton family.
“On April 2 1998 around 11 a.m. my father, Don Heaton, who was in stage 4 colon cancer, decided he wanted to die. God was on his side to get him there in a fragile state. Somehow, I don’t know why, Rob was on our back porch. I am sure Rob talked to dad at his seat at the bar talked and when my dad finally left he watched him going home with my my mom. Rob was there to help get him in the house. The Rescue Squad was called and we waited for my aunt Dorothy Douglass from Florida. Dad joined a wrecking crew on April 4,” said Heaton.
“That is just some of the man I know. Rob loved sports. His family. His community. He is gone but he will never be forgotten.”
