Heuvelton Skyway League
Week 16: SH Electric 44-20, Service Master 37-27, SLFCU 32-32, Obvious Signs 28-36, Abar’s 27-37, Doug’s 24-40
Highlights: Dawn Pike 187(527), Vicki Fishbeck 187(513), Connie McAllister 186(426), Velma Gushea 184(471), Erica Scott 181(459), Mary Hayes 179(462), Marlene McAllister 173(479), Stacy Gushea 171, Lisa Hammond 167(448), Winnie DeLorenzo 165(411), Heidi Czenepak 163(409), Sam Downing 162(419), Kira Hammond 161(423), Julie Rexford 161, Jamie Friot 159(455), Karen Morley 158(423), Leona Jones 158(413), Karen Clary 156(440), Kendra Mitchell 156(419), Shelly Sanderson 151(434), Morgan Showers 149, Holli Hazelton 148, Coco Lemieux 144(403), Lori Potter 143, Amanda Hooper 142, Sarah Garnsey 108
Splits: Holli Hazelton 2-7-8, Amanda Hooper 3-10, Velma Gushea 3-10, Stacy Gushea 6-10, Kendra Mitchell 3-9-10, Dawn Pike 3-10, 2-7, 3-10
Results: Doug’s 3-SLFCU 1, Obvious Signs 1-SH Electric 3, Service Master 4-Abar’s 0
Schedule: Service Master vs SH Electric, SLFCU vs Abar’s, Obvious Signs vs Doug’s.
Heuvelton Oswegatchie League
Week 17: Casey’s 41.5-26.5, Stanton’s 39-29, Shady Brook Farms 38-30, WWV 30-38, Armstrong’s 29.5-38.5, River Myst Winery 26-42
Highlights: Donna Mills 232(585), Ethel Payne 205(581), Jamie Bush 204(540), Dawn Mills 190(486), Cathy Leslie 189(478), Annette Besaw 183(511), Dawn Pike 182(509), Vicki Fishbeck 182(500), Coleen LaMere 175(473), Casey Caldwell 168(460), Myrna Wells 165(456), Hilary Brothers 160(400), Mikayla Pike 159(459), Marlene McAllister 159(421), Nicole Ritchie 157(435), Mackenzie Payne 157(419), Tina James 147(408), Winnie DeLorenzo 140, Lois Armstrong 137(405), Jacki Kelly 135, Debra Perry 134, Debra Pearl 131, Jamie Bennett 129, Toni Scharf 128, Jean LaJoy 125, Carole Lebel 123, Tina Harper 123, Catie Dominy 108
Splits: Tina Harper 5-6, Marlene McAllister 5-6, Nicole Ritchie 2-7, 3-10, Jamie Bush 2-7, Coleen LaMere 3-10
Results: Armstrong’s 3-Shady Brook Farms 1, Casey’s 0-WWV 4, River Myst Winery 4-Stanton’s 0
Schedule: WWV vs Stanton’s, Armstrong’s vs River Myst Winery, Casey’s vs Shady Brook Farms
