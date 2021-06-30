The Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival is organizing to return after last year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the mainstays of the festival’s athletic events, the Seaway Festival 5K Run-Walk, will take place in the evening this year. It will be held on July 28, beginning at 7 p.m. and will be headquartered at the Edwin Dobisky Memorial Community Center.
The course will follow the Maple City Trail and registration will begin at 6 p.m. The registration fee is $10. Anyone wishing to register in advance can fill out the registration below, enclose a $10 check made payable to the Seaway Festival 5K and mail the form to John Tebo, 705 Picquet Drive, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Trophies will be presented to the overall winners in both male and female divisions. Medals will be presented to first place male and female finishers in each of the following divisions: Walkers, Youth (14 & under), High school (15-19), 20-29,30-39,40-49,50-59, 60-69, 70 and over.
SEAWAY FESTIVAL 5K RUN-WALK REGISTRATION
Last Name___________________ First Name___________________
Gender____ Age on Race Day_________ Email__________________
Street________________________ City_________________________
State or Province_______________ Zip__________________________
Waiver: In consideration of your accepting this entry, I, intending to be legally bound, do hereby for myself and my heirs, executors, administrators, waive and release any and all claims for damages I may accrue against the person and organizations affiliated with the race for any and all injuries that may be suffered by me at or enroute to or from the event. I attest that I am physically fit and sufficiently trained for this competition, as part of the waiver I acknowledge that I have read and understand all of the above.
Signed______________________ Date_______________
All entrants must sign waiver. If entrant is under 18, a parent or guardian must sign.
