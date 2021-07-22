The second annual Sergeant Scott A. Reed Memorial Scholarship Fund Co-Ed Softball Tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Monnet Park in Ogdensburg. The entry fee is: $150 per team and the tournament will be double elimination one-pitch and the first eight teams paid will comprise the field.
Each team must have three women and three men on the field at all times.
There will be raffles for prizes such as gift cards to local restaurants and baskets.
Contact Jocelyn Fifield through FB Messenger or text 315-528-9551 with questions, to donate a prize to be raffled off, to put a team in the tournament and to pay the entry fee.
