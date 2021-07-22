Overcoming the loss to two starting defenders to injury, Ogdensburg Pepsi Cola, North Country Savings Bank, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union blanked Lisbon St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, Bayside 4-0 in North Country Men’s Summer Soccer Action last Wednesday night at Kennedy School.
Canton downed Potsdam 1-0 in another game played on Wednesday, West Division leader Madrid-Waddington blanked Heuvelton 5-0 to remain as the only league unbeaten at 5-0-1 and Colton outscored Malone 5-3.
The Ogdensburg (4-2-0) offense carried the play against Lisbon (1-4-0) which received an outstanding 10-save effort from goaltender Hayden McBath who stopped a series of close range shots. Ogdensburg keeper Ryan Warschol was stellar when called up making eight saves leaving his side several times to control long lead passes into the penalty area.
Offensively Connor Griffith scored the first and fourth goals from Mike Frary and Julian Rufa and Karson LaRose set up Gunner McLellan for the second goals and scored the third from Matt Gladle.
Canton 1 - Potsdam 0: Holden Woods scored the only goal of the game from Kane Jordan and Jake Mattice stopped eight shots in a shutout for Canton (3-2-1).
M-W STAYS UNBEATEN
A high-scoring night in North Country Men’s Summer Soccer saw Colton and Potsdam-CKON keep pace with each other atop the East Division standings with lopsided wins on Sunday.
In the two West Division matchups Sunday evening, Madrid-Waddington I stayed unbeaten with a 5-0 win over Malone and Canton blanked Ogdensburg 8-0.
Colton 10, Heuvelton 0: At the Heuvelton Central School field, Michael Mikael and Begs Atems anchored the winning offense with three goals and two assists each at Colton improved to 6-1-1. Fengbin Huang tallied two goals and two assists. Jon Angleberger chipped in a goal and two helpers while Harlee Besio handled three shots backstopping the shutout.
Potsdam-CKON 8, Lisbon 0: At the Lisbon Central School field, Evan Collette and Nsundidi Jorge netted two goals each in a balanced effort as Potsdam-CKON moved to 6-1-1 as well. Tim Cook, Jr. (1 assist), Kaden Conners, Ben Kelly and James Nicholas all added singletons. Mac Lazare doled out three assists and Kade Cook finished with two while Demba Baa and Tony Betrus both contributed solo helpers and Evan Moulton made four saves working the crease for the shutout.
M-W 6, Malone 0: At St. Lawrence Central’s Randy Riggs Field, Harrison VanBuren sparked the winning offense with four goals while Evan Ruddy (1 assist) and John McCall broke through for the other goals and Colby McCall (5 stops) posted the shutout.
Canton 8, Ogdensburg 0: At the Kennedy School Field in Ogdensburg, Lleyton Ladue scored three goals while Travis Jordan and Ownsu Kingsley both contributed two goals and an assist in the winning effort. Jack Gardner connected for the other goal. Teegan Jordan and Tucker Jordan both finished with solo assists and Jake Mattice handled five shots for the shutout.
STANDINGS (July 18)
East Division: Colton 5-1-1, Potsdam-CKON 5-1-1, Canton 4-2-1, Malonew 0-6.
West Division: Madrid 6-0-1, Ogdensburg 4-3, Lisbon 1-5, Heuvelton 0-7.
