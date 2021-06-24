OGDENSBURG — The 14th annual No-Nonsense Basketball Boys and Girls Basketball Camp has been scheduled for July 19-23 at Ogdensburg Free Academy for players in grades 5-12. The camp will be held for one week only this summer, three attendance options will be offered and every effort will be made to accommodate time requests but it is impossible to grant all time requests.
Option 1 – 8-9:45 a.m. - Cost $70. Option 2 - 10-11:45 a.m. - Cost $70. Option 3 - Both sessions at a cost of $120.
Participants will be assigned an area of entry and time slot by July 12 to be used for the duration of the session.
“Please understand it is impossible to grant all time requests, given the present situation. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated,” said a spokesperson for the camp
All money and paperwork must be received by July 9 to reserve a spot. There will be no same day/late registrations. On a daily basis Participants need to bring their own basketball, with their name on it, their own water, with name on it and daily screening documents to be completed before entry each day of camp.
Much time and effort has been placed into meeting all necessary provisions laid out by New York State, including social distancing, proper sanitation.
Goals of No-Nonsense Camp are to provide motivated players a chance to improve all aspects of their game and to provide the best camp in the north country for boys and girls at an inexpensive price. Each player will receive a No-Nonsense camp T-shirt at the end of each session.
Those registering are asked to make checks payable to No-Nonsense Hoop Camp.
For information contact Mark Henry at 5632 State Highway 37, Ogdensburg, NY or Scott Sargent at 14 Academy Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
If other payment options are desired, please contact Sargent or Henry ASAP.
2021 NO NONSENSE BASKETBALL CAMP
Camper’s Name: ____________ Parent Name(s) _____________
Address: _________________ City _________________ Zip ___________
Please circle: Male Female Home Phone: ________ Work Phone: _________
T-Shirt Size (Please circle) Adult S M L XL 2XL Grade as of 9/2021: _______
