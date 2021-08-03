HERMON — The Skunk’s Nest held its one-half lead in the Grasse River Oldtimers Softball League with a 20-9 win over Char’s Bar on Friday night.
Randy Clifford belted a homerun and two doubles as the Skunk’s Nest climbed to 8-1-1 in the league standings which sees SND second at 8-2, TM Construction at 7-2 and TTS Tree Service at 6-2-1. In other games on Friday the Casablanca (5-5) downed Upper Deck (1-9) 20-15 and SND shaded TM Construction 10-9.
Other leaders in the Skunk’s Nest’s barrage of extrabase hits were: Fred Foster with two doubles and a single, Ryan Baxter with two doubles and a single, Scott Williams with three doubles, Jeff LaBrake with two doubles, Oak with two doubles, George White with a double and a single and Danny Harris with a double and a single.
Tim Ashley singled three times for Char’s (4-6) with BJ Doyle and Larry Mehaffy lining a single and a double. Robby Anderson, Billy LaFaver and Ken Stull all singled twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.