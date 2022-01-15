The St. Lawrence Valley Sportsman’s Club will hold a Rabbit Hunt on Jan. 29 with weigh-ins held from noon to 3 p.m. at the SLVSC Clubhouse located at 58 Sportsman’s Club Road in Red Mills.
The entry fee is $20 and hunters may register at Bradley’s Service Station, Hosmer’s Marina and Grey’s Gun Shop.
For more information call Greg Denny 315-528-1031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.