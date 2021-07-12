The Ogdensburg Junior Bassmasters Club enjoyed gorgeous fishing and weather conditions on Sunday for its first tournament of the season. The anglers fished out of Lisbon Beach in a tournament dedicated to the memory of Trevor Woods. The Lunker and Sportsmanship awards in the junior and high school clubs were donated by Hosmer’s Marina.
In the Junior Club Hunter Spriggs took first place with 12.82 pounds followed by Landon Robla at 11.38 pounds and Austin Spriggs at 10.26 pounds.. Hunter Spriggs winning bag was anchored by a 3.54 pound Lunker and Lawson Robla was recognized with the Sportsmanship Award.
In the High School Club Ty Jacobs placed first with the Lunker of 4.80 pounds followed by Jacob Farley at 9.02 and Trent Farrand at 7.42. Matt Kinney was honored with the Sportsmanship Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.