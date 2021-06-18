The 18th annual St. Lawrence International Jr. Carp Tournament is returning this year, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, July 29-31, with 19 year old, Emma Martin of Waddington named as the Grand Marshal.
“Emma was a perfect choice, as she’s fished in the tournament since she was able to at 11 years of age, and took first place in her age division in 2018, reeling in (4) Carp weighing a total of 64 lb. 11 oz.,” said Jo Ann Roberts, Event Organizer.
Emma started carp fishing at a very young age, when family friends from England invited her to join them on the riverbank; still one of her favorite places to be. Along with carp fishing, she enjoys horseback riding and riding her motorcycle.
The Grand Marshal visits each of the fishing sites throughout the two days of competition, meeting the participants and assisting them and the volunteers, where needed. When asked what she enjoyed most about her time in the tournament, she responded, “meeting new people, everyone is so friendly, and I love the element of surprise.”
Event Organizer, Abby McNamara, who has helped with the tournament since she was 7-years-old, offered some words of advice to Martin, “have fun with the kids, and encourage them. Some will be participating for the first time, and they can learn a lot from you and your experiences.”
The tournament was started in 2003 by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, which has since turned it over to the Carp Angler’s Group; a national organization with many of their members volunteering during the event.
If interested in participating in the tournament, a Registration Packet may be requested by email to: jrcarptournament@gmail.com, or by phone to Jo Ann Roberts at 315 244-1909. Kids 11-18 years of age are eligible to participate, as well as adults who would like to fish with their kids. Deadline for registration is July 15
