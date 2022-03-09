The 19th Annual St. Lawrence International Jr. Carp Tournament returns to the St. Lawrence River once again this year; scheduled for Thursday – Saturday, July 14th – 16th. To assist the
organizers and participants will be Grand Marshals, Jordan Gilbert and Cole Murray, both 21 years old, from Hannawa Falls. “As teammates and friends while fishing in the tournament, they both have numerous wins on record during their time participating”, said Abby McNamara, who organizes the tournament alongside her mom, Jo Ann Roberts. “As kids, who
fished in the tournament for many years, they will bring an understanding of the challenges that participants face, and will be able to mentor them while on the riverbank”, said Jo Ann.
Jordan caught his first carp while bullhead fishing, and was hooked! As a result, he registered for the Jr. Carp event in 2012 and fished until he aged out in 2019. He took 1st place in his Division in 2015, 3rd place in 2018, and his team took 1st place in 2018 and 3rd place in 2019, where he was also nominated for the Sportsmanship Award. Because of his love of the
tournament and sport, he returned in 2021 to coach a team, and took 2nd place in the AdultDivision.
Cole was introduced to carp fishing and the tournament by Jordan, and participated from 2016 to 2019. As part of the Crappy Carpers team with Jordan, he also received the team awards in 2018 and 2019. He continues to carp fish when he has free time, at ‘wherever they’re biting on
that day’!
Both stated their love of the tournament is because of the people they met, and friendships they made, while sharing stories and enjoying great food prepared by their parents during long hours on the Riverbank. They’re excited and proud to be named Grand Marshals for this year’s event, where they plan to pass along their experiences and advice to help others.
The tournament was started in 2003 by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, and is now hosted by the Carp Anglers Group; a national organization with many of their members volunteering during the event.
Those interested in sponsoring or donating toward the event, or to receive a Registration packet, contact Jo Ann Roberts at 315 244-1909 or by email to jrcarptournament@gmail.com. Kids 11 –18 years of age are eligible to participate, as well as adults who would like to fish with their kids.
Deadline for registration is July 1st, 2022.
