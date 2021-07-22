CANTON — The SUNY Canton Athletics department will host the 20th annual Kangaroos Golf Classic on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Partridge Run Golf and Country Club in Canton.
The cost is $60 per person and the format is a four-person captain and crew. Teams will be flighted based on handicaps and teams can be all male, female or mixed. There will be a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, hot dog on the course, a snack bag and drink. There will be prizes for each flight, a putting contest, Par 3 Poker for cash, closest to the pin and a 50/50. GT’s Restaurant will be open for food and beverage at the course.
SUNY Canton Athletics is also looking for sponsors for its tournament. There are five different sponsorship levels varying in price from $100 to $1,000. For more information on the tournament call 315-386-7335.
Spots fill up quickly so be sure to register early. You may e-mail, mail or phone in your entries. Send registration and sponsorship forms to Erin Reed at reede@canton.edu or by mail to: SUNY Canton Athletics, Attn: Erin Reed, 34 Cornell Drive, Canton, NY 13617.
