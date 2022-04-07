CANTON — The ninth annual SUNY Canton Sports Management Tee Off Classic is planned and conducted each year by seniors in the Applied Sports Event Management Class.
The year’s event will be held on April 23 at the Partridge Run Golf and Country Club with April 30 set at a rain date.
A Captain and Crew format will be used and teams will be flighted based on handicaps. A shot gun start will be held at 11 a.m. and registrations starts at the course at 9:30 a.m. Teams of four may be all male, female or mixed.
The field will be composed of the first 20 teams to apply and teams must register and pay their fees by April 21 on the event’s webpage www.teeoffclassic.com.
For further information contact Dr. Diane Para, Program Director Sports Management, SUNY Canton, parad@canton.edu (315.386.7015).
Closest to the Pin; Longest Drive; Par 3 Poker, Elimination Bingo and other contests. A 50/50 raffle will also be held.
COVID safety precautions may be in place and enforced and all rules of the course and event management must be followed.
APPLIED EXPERIENCE
This event is a valuable capstone experience for the students who have the opportunity to apply the knowledge they have learned in the classroom throughout the Sports Management Program. Each year the students are eager to showcase their event management, marketing, sales, and public relations knowledge and test their communication and leadership skills.
“This is a unique hands-on learning experience, and along with hard work, the students learn that sponsorships and donations are a significant part of the event’s success. Developing relationships with local businesses and organizations is a tremendous learning opportunity,” says Dr. Para.
“It allows them to see first-hand how valuable a community’s generosity and support are in conducting successful events. Over the years, our many sponsors have been gracious and generous to the students and the event. We can’t thank them enough for making the tournament a success and making this valuable hands-on learning experience possible.”
LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES
Proceeds raised from this event help fund hands-on learning opportunities for all Sports Management students at SUNY Canton. Previous hands-on learning opportunities have included working event management for Syracuse University Men’s Basketball, United States Collegiate Athletic Association National Women’s Volleyball Championships, Cross Country Championships, Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championships, Section X High School Championships, and various field trips such as the World Luge Championships in Lake Placid.
In addition, funds allow us to provide sophomore and junior students an opportunity to plan and conduct a fall Pickleball tournament that has attracted participants from as far away as Boston, Plattsburgh, and Ottawa.
“The students work hard to ensure the golf tournament is a first-class event that provides participants with great value and a great experience,” said Dr. Para.
“After each event, the students are exhausted but exhilarated by the experience and take great pride in their success. Previous tournaments have earned tremendous praise from sponsors and participants, and students are working hard to ensure the 2022 Tee Off Classic will earn the same.”
