Heuvelton Central and St. Lawrence Central can trace excellence in softball to the beginning of Section 10 Girls Sports in the 1970s.
But they have met only a few times over the decades where both schools have won sectional and regional titles and appeared in the New York State Final Four, SLC in Class C and Heuvelton in Class D.
The Bulldog players hosted Larrie players in a Summer League doubleheader on Monday with SLC winning a superb mound duel 2-1 and Heuvelton taking the second game 11-1.
“This was another great opportunity for us to play a team that we don’t get a chance to play during the season. Another program that has kids really working hard at the game of softball. Tim Brown, Tony Ramsdell and Tom Agans do a great job with that program and it is easy to see why they are always at the top in Class C,” said Heuvelton Coach Chris Showers after the final night of the summer season where he was assisted by Tony and Abby Williams.
“The first game was an awe some pitching duel. Hannah Agans and Chasity Johnson really had their stuff working. We were able to get a run early and that held until the sixth when they pushed a couple across. In the second game we were able to get on base and had timely hits to plate runs. Katie Cunningham didn’t get the opportunity during the year to pitch much but tonight she went out there and pitched six strong inning just giving up two hits.
In the first game, Katie Cunningham doubled for Heuvelton and Lily Spooner and Mikayla Ritchie singled.
In the second game Katie Cunningham complemented her pitching gem with a double and a single at the plate and Carley Simmons also doubled. Ally Trathen and Lily Spooner singled.
“This was the last week of the summer league. It is such a great opportunity for Section 10 players to play more ball and improve. Big thanks to Coach Wentworth for putting this thing together and to the umpires for putting in the time for the athletes. A big thanks to the school and staff for allowing us to use the facilities and thanks to the parents and family members for their support and to coaches Tony Williams and Abby Williams for their dedication to making our program better.”
