Team HAHA used weekly honors to take over first place in the ever-changing pennant race in the 4-Man Men’s Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park. Team HAHA (Pete Amo 42, Jack Amo (44), Gabe Halpin (47) and Bob Halpin (56) posted an 11 under round to lead the week and taking a 25-26.5 lead over HillBillies RIP which tied for second on the team with Team VanHouse at three under.
Individual honors were secured by Jaime Alonso with a round of 37 followed by Greg Guimond at 40, Derek VanHouse at 40, Jordan Backus at 40 and Pete Shea at 41.
Posting birdies on the week were: Gary Guimond on nine, Greg Guimond on two, Dick Moore on five, Marc Hurteau on six, Scott Wright on one and Jordan Backus on four.
League Standings: Team HAHA 25, HillBillies RIP 26.5, Gary &Aileen’s 31.5, Pepsi Cola 34.5, Team VanHouse 34.5, ADR Telecom 48, The Place 62.
Week’s Finish: Team HAHA -11 (1), HillBillies RIP -3 (2.5), Team VanHouse -3 (2.5), Pepsi Cola -2 (4), The Place +2 (5), Gary & Aileen’s +3 (6), ADR Telecom +5 (7).
