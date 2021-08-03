Tee-Talk.
“Ready golf, who’s up” Whack...! “Nice drive” “I never saw it. “Neither did I but it sounded like you hit it solid.”
“What was your visualization?”
“I was using some positive imagery from 1984 so if my memory serves me right I should be about 240 down the middle with a slight draw to it.
“Is that 240 yards or feet?”
“Actually I’ve gone metric since I starting using that golf ball that Butch gave me. He told me he picked it up after a Snolf Tournament held in Brockville last January.
“How was he able to get to Canada with the Border closed?”
“He took a golf cart across the ice because Mel told him he had unlimited use of a cart. Usually he goes over weekly for Chinese Food and brings back some egg rolls for the Border Patrol so they don’t bother him.”
“Do you want to use a mulligan?” Naw, I only have 3 left so I’m saving them for -9.” Just drive down the middle of the fairway and we should find it,if not it must of plugged and I will drop in front of yours.”
You did say that it sounded a solid hit ... right? Since I usually out drive you I’m probably ahead of you.” “In your dreams..” “Dreams are all that I have left”
George Beaulieu/Jeff Smith remain in the top spot with Cosmo/Hannan narrowing the gap to 2.5 pts. with a 7.5 sweep of Henry Lago/Bill Taylor in Wednesday’s action from the Elks Club Golf league.
Bob Williams/Tommy Brigs dropped to 3rd and are tied with Jaime Alonso/Travis Bell both now 4 pts. behind the leaders Other top team points earned for the week came from Wally Boyer/Art Connor (7’5), John Mullaly/Steve Garrabrant (7), Ralph Deloney/Carl Hewko (7), Spike Bateman/Ed Monnat (6.5) Bob/Ben Matthews (6.5) and George Beaulieu/Jeff Smith (6.5).
Individual honors go to Jaime Alonso who was the only one to break 40 with a nice round of 37. Closing in on the 40 mark were Carl Hewko, Kevin O’Neil and George B with 41s. Mel Fitchette, Dave Mills and Steve Garrabrant all shot to a 42.
Birdies were recorded by Jaime, Carl and Mel. Closest to the pin went to Mark Charlton.
Mac would have been proud of the turnout for his funeral. His family went out of their way to show their appreciation and his boys did a good job capturing all.
Many of the league members were able to pay their respects to Mac and his family. His family did a great job of letting us all know what he meant to them. A lot of memories were shared at the gathering at the Moose and as difficult as it is to deal with the death of a loved one it is felt that his family will find the strength to work through this unexpected loss.
We all miss you Mac.
League Standings: 1. Beaulieu/Smith 61.5 2. Cosmo/Hannan 59 3. B. Williams/Briggs57.5 3. Alonso/T. Bell 57.5 5. E. Charlton/M. Charlton 57 5. Deloney/Hewko 7. Mullaly/Garrabrant 54.5 8. Bateman/Monnat 54. 9. Fitchette/Burgess 53.5 10. M. Bressett/McGrath 52. Pinkerton/Irvine 52 S. Williams/Mills 52. 13. Be Mathews/Bo Mathews 51.5 14. Monpetit/Clegg 50 15. Pirie/Loffler 49.5 V. Williams/Wilson 49.5 Moran/McRoberts 49.5 18. Woods/Claxton 46.5 McKee/J. Bell 46.5 20. Kroeger/Herzog 45 21. J. Bressett/Duprey 44.5 22. Connor/Boyer 44 Tebo/Taylor 44 24. Spriggs/Burns 39 25. Badlam/Premo 38.5 and 26. Bradley/Wells 29.
