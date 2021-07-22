POTSDAM — Area track and field competitors of all ages took advantage of an opportunity to test their mettle recently.
The event, billed as the Potsdam All-Comers Meet, drew more than 30 athletes with varying experience and a total of 14 events were staged at Potsdam Central’s William J. Lewis facility. Participants ranged in ages from 3-78. Each was allowed to compete in a total of four events.
The meet proved to be a memorable opportunity for three generations of Ogdensburg Free Academy alums to compete together including the father-son duo of Dr. Chris LaFlair and Luc LaFlair who will start his sophomore season at Brockport State in the fall. Phil Lord, the oldest competitor in the meet at 78, rounded out the trio. Lord is a former OFA head coach in cross country and track-field and still serves as an assistant coach working with the throwers.
A group of current OFA track-field performers also competed. Manveer Grewal took second in the high jump, Connor and Brianna McRoberts ran 1-2 in the 400 dash and combined with Finnegan and Millicent Dean to place first in the 1600 relay. Grewal and Brianna McRoberts also placed second and fourth in the 100 dash.
Future meets may be held later this summer. What follows are the results from the Potsdam meet with ages listed in parentheses.
High Jump: Matt Frost (19) 5’, Manveer Grewal (17) 5’, Josh Gabriel (15) 4’6”, Lucas Watts (14) 4’3”, Tyler Zebadee (13) 4’3”, Alison Kelson (13) 3’6”.
Shot Put: Adam Parker (20) 50’2”, Brandon Rawson (21) 34’10”, Noah Rousell (17) 29’10”, Anthony Vaccaro (60), 26’11.5”, Elun Gabriel (49) 25’2”, Alex Truax (21) 25’10.5”, Josh Gabriel (15) 24’, Tyler Zebadee (13) 17’5”, Cynthia Zebadee (52) 13’9”.
Discus: Luc LaFlair (19) 149’1”, Adam Parker (20) 145’10”, Chris LaFlair (51) 111’10”, Ansen Herrick (18) 77’7”, Brandon Rawson (21) 76’11”, Alex Truax (21) 76’1”, Finnegan Dean (16) 69’1”, Anthony Vaccaro (60) 62’10”, Elun Gabriel (49) 60’1”, Phil Lord (78) 53’10”.
Long Jump: Matt Frost (19) 18’, Connor McRoberts (17) 15’8”, Olivia Huntley (18) 13’1”, Lucas Watts (14) 12’11”.
Triple Jump: Lucas Watts (14) 28’9”, Isabella Perretta (13) 24’4”.
200: Ansen Herrick (18) 26.0, Noah Rousell (17) 26.2, Josh Gabriel (15) 29.6, Sara El-Labban (13) 30.9, Matt Tessier (50) 41.6.
1600 Low Steeple: Finnegan Dean (16) 5:20.3.
400: Connor McRoberts (17) 1:06.1, Brianna McRoberts (15) 1:08.7, Alison Kelson (13) 1:26.3, Katrina Sheffield (17) 1:33.2, Alina Kuzmicki (6) 1:51.5, Walter Kuzmicki (3) 3:28.3.
55 Low Hurdles: Olivia Huntley (18) 10.9, Isabella Perretta (13) 12.8.
400 Relay: Rousell, McRoberts, Huntley, Frost 53.2; Kuzmicki, Kuzmicki, Kuzmicki, Grainger 1:51.7.
800: Shawn Spriggs (42) 2:32.2, Tyler Zebadee (13) 2:44.3, Cynthia Zebadee (52) 3:16.3, Katrina Sheffield (17) 3:44.3.
100: Noah Rousell (17) 12.7, Manveer Grewal (17) 13.0, Finnegan Dean (16) 13.2, Brianna McRoberts (15) 14.4, Millicent Dean (13) 14.7, Olivia Huntley (18) 18.6.
1,600 Relay: McRoberts, McRoberts, Dean, Dean 4:54; Zebadee, Kelson, Grewall, Rousell 4:59.2.
1,600: Nick Lyndaker (17) 4:56.2, Shawn Spriggs (42) 5:26.2, Finnegan Dean (16) 5:26.9, Tyler Zebadee (13) 6:16.8, Cynthia Zebadee (52) 6:55.2.
