CAN-AM League
Standings: Canton Crew (38.5), Dingalings (34), Ogd. Bowl (31.5), Big Cheese (31), Mizfits (31), Bitchez (26), Fluffy Bunnies (25), As Is Tradition (23).
Results: Fluffy Bunnies 2 – Mizfits 2, Dingalings 1 – Ogd. Bowl 3
Canton Crew 4 – Bitchez 0, Big Cheese 2 – As Is Tradition 2.
Schedule: Big Cheese vs. Dingalings, Mizfits vs. Bitchez, Fluffy Bunnies vs. As Is Tradition, Canton Crew vs. Ogd. Bowl
High Scores: Bob Toomey 681, Dawson Norman 613, Jim Downs 611, Brad O’shea 602, Chris McCollum 600, Jay Kench 596, James Sieja 570, Steve Marlow 567, Tom Woods 552, Dean Washburn 549, Don Woods 547, Jeff Rayburn 544, Keith McGregor 521, Kevin Woods 516, Ron French 515, Jack Trombley 504.
Splits 5,7: 2,7: Reg Mclear(x2), 3,10: Keith McGregor, 2,4,7: Gloria Bitchez
