The top four seeds advanced in Sunday’s quarter-finals of the North Country Men’s Summer Soccer League playoffs.
Madrid-Waddington remained undefeated in a 9-0 win over Heuvelton, Colton raced past Ogdensburg Pepsi 7-1, Canton blanked Lisbon 4-0 and Potsdam shaded Malone 3-2.
In Wednesday’s semi-finals M-W will host Colton at Madrid-Waddington Central School and Potsdam and Canton will square off at St. Lawrence Central.
M-W 9 - Heuvelton 0: Brennan Harmer, Cade VanBuren and Kaden Pickering each scored two goals with Zach Marcellus, Evan Ruddy and Harrison VanBuren all netting single tallies. Nate Moulton posted the shutout in goal.
Canton 4 - Lisbon 0: Travis Jordan scored twice and Connery Marsh and Colin Taylor each netted single goals. Jack Gardner provided an assist and Jake Mattice added an assist.
Colton 7- Ogd Pepsi 1: Karson LaRose scored the lone Ogdensburg goal and Colton pulled away after Harlee Besio made a series of outstanding saves in goal.
Potsdam CKON 3 - Malone CA 2: Potsdam scored three times in the first half after Citizens Advocates of Malone netted an own goal. CKON goals were tallied by Antonio Vecchio from Demba Baa, Tim Cook Sr. from Romano Sergi and Romano Sergi from James Nicholas.
Malone’s Hans Shumaker scored the only goal of the second half.
Potsdam’s Ethan Moulton made five saves and Malone’s John Miller stopped eight shots.
