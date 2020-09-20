The Watertown Rough Touch Football League is another league sent to the sidelines thanks to COVID-19. But there’s hope the league can regain its past glory.
The fall sporting staple has joined several other leagues that have been postponed due the coronavirus pandemic. The recreational league has been running since the 1980s and been part of many Sundays for north country football players. Gabriel May discovered the league as a fan, but quickly became a player and has been playing in the league for a decade.
“I was introduced to it as a spectator a while ago, I’d even say 10 plus years ago, but it definitely is a very important part of our Sundays,” said May, who plays for Grind Time. “I was just a fill-in just in case someone didn’t show up but it definitely is a great way to spend Sunday mornings.”
The league was shelved for the 2020 fall season because of New York State’s mandate on postponing high-risk sports. Players like Dylan Davis were sad to their Sunday tradition canceled due to the current pandemic. The area high school football season has been postponed to the spring, where it’s slated to start in March.
“I’m very disappointed (about not playing),” said Davis, who played high school football for General Brown. “It’s definitely not the same going from the last five years and then stopping all of a sudden. It’s definitely upsetting.”
The league allows for players to relive their high school football days every Sunday before the NFL slate kicks off at 1 p.m. Players relish the chance to keep fit and to needle their opponents.
“It’s something to look forward to, to stay in shape while building camaraderie with your friends as well,” said May, who also went to General Brown. “It’s just overall fun, it’s like being in a softball bar league. It’s just to have fun and talk smack to each other.”
Traditionally players from around the county that represent local business or groups of friends get together in a six-to-eight game schedule that runs from September to late October. The playoffs wrap up the season in mid-November and championship games have been played less than ideal weather conditions.
The game is rough-touch, but the players usually keep it respectful.
“We keep it decent unless tempers flare, but not too bad because we all have jobs,” May said.
Davis also plays to honor his mother, Michelle Brown, who unexpectedly died in February due to an illness. They both shared a love of the sport and playing keeps her memory alive.
“I was looking forward to playing for her and honoring her this year, so hearing about the cancellation of the season affected me in many ways,” said Davis, who plays for Sullivan’s Body Shop. “The fall isn’t the same without those cold Sunday mornings playing the game we all love.”
Despite the season being canceled, players like Davis are already looking forward to the next time they can step on the field, whether it’s indoors during this winter or in the fall of 2021.
“Just can’t wait to take the field with the boys again, and I can’t wait to go out there and play for my mom,” Davis said.
May hopes this downtime will allow the league to grow and match the days when there were 10-to-12 teams playing at the Watertown Fairgrounds fields. The league size has fluctuated in recent seasons.
“It’s just something that needs to make a comeback big time,” May said. “I hope we can possibly get the league big again like it used to be.”
