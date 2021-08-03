After back to back rain outs, the members of the Wednesday Morning Men’s Senior Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park braved some wet conditions to get back on the course.
Gary Lalonde turned in a medalist round of 43 followed by Gary Mandigo at 46.
Steve Canizzo fashioned the Low Net round of the day at 32 and Tim Cummings posted a 35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.