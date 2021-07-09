Dick Wilson’s Low Gross of 50 and Steve Canizzo’s Low Net 31 led the way in the Wednesday Morning Men’s 50-Over Senior Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park. Gary Mandigo took second in Low Gross with a 47 and Don Dodds took second in Low Net with a 36.
New players are always welcome in the league.
