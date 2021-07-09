Week nine proved to week of fine shooting throughout the field at the Ben Cordwell Memorial Senior Golf League on Friday at the St. Lawrence State Park.
All three flights featured close competition in both Low Gross and Low Net scoring and five birdies were recorded.
Dick Wilson took overall medalist honors with a 37 followed by Chuck Ladouceur at 38 and Tim Vernsey at 39 in Flight A. Overall Low Net honors went John Perretta out of Flight C followed Ken Johnson with a 33 out of the A Flight.
The Birdie Brigade featured Howard Quinn 9, Ken Johnson 8, Bob Simpson 1, John McCullough 8 and Dick Wilson 9.
Flight A
Low Gross: Dick Wilson 37, Chuck Ladouceur 38, Tim Vernsey 39
Low Net: Ken Johnson 33, Dave Shea 34, Gary Guimond 34
Flight B
Low Gross: Ken Kendall 44, Lee Young 44, Gary LaLonde 45
Low Net: Joe Donaleski 34, Jim Halpin 34, Bill Taylor 34
Flight C
Low Gross: Dick Hawes 46, Fred Carter 48, Jr Mack 50
Low Net: John Perretta 32, Bruce LaJoy 34, Duncan Cameron 34
50-50: Bob Simpson.
Birdies: Howard Quinn 9, Ken Johnson 8, Bob Simpson 1, John McCullough 8, Dick Wilson 9
Longest Drive: Don Tebo (Reg), Bob Simpson (Sr)
Closest to Pin: Dave Shea 6’9” (Sr), None (Reg)
