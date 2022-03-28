Skyway League
Week 29: SH Electric 80-36, Service Master 72-44, Abar’s 51-65, SLFCU 50-66, Obvious Signs 49-67, Doug’s 46-70
Highlights: Vicki Fishbeck 197(551), Mary Hayes 184(520), Morgan Showers 180(452), Holli Hazelton 174(471), Dawn Pike 172(455), Marlene McAllister 169(466), Holly Aschenbrenner 168(405), Shelly Sanderson 164(419), Debbie Hannan 163, Coco Lemieux 162, Cheryl Doerr 161(430), Stacy Gushea 161(428), Vicki Thornhill 160(434), Lisa Hammond 160(419), Velma Gushea 158, Kira Hammond 157(460), Jamie Friot 155(435), Connie McAllister 155(426), Sarah Garnsey 151(412), Lori Potter 149(4060, Gayle Gollinger 148, Winnie DeLorenzo 140, Heidi Czenepak, 135, Karen Morley 134, Sam Downing 132, Barbie Mallot 127, Kendra Mitchell 126, Amanda Hooper 125, Leona Jones 123
Splits: Kira Hammond 8-9, Coco Lemieux 3-10, Vicki Fishbeck 2-7, Sam Downing 3-5-7, Jamie Friot 2-7, Dawn Pike 4-7-10, Vicki Thornhill 3-7
Results: Doug’s 3-SH Electric 1, Obvious Signs 4-Abar’s 0, Service Master 3-SLFCU 1
Schedule: SLFCU vs Obvious Signs, Service Master vs Doug’s, Abar’s vs SH Electric.
Heuvelton Oswegatchie League
Week 30: Shady Brook Farms 66-54, Armstrong’s 65-55, Casey’s 64.5-55.5, Stanton’s 59-61, WWV 56-64, River Myst Winery 49.5-70.5
Highlights: Ethel Payne 203(510), Dawn Mills 201(532), Kathy Skelly 200(465), Beth Croteau 198(533), Dawn Pike 190(465), Hilary Brothers 190(440), Vicki Fishbeck 189(548), Donna Mills 185(489), Mikayla Pike 174(442), Jamie Bush 173(494), Coleen LaMere 173(482), Cathy Leslie 170(493), Annette Besaw 166(484), Tina James 162(429), Casey Caldwell 159(424), Marlene McAllister 157(436), Jacki Kelly 158(445), Debbie Perry 155(423), Nicole Ritchie 152(404), Mackenzie Payne 146, Toni Scharf 143, Lois Armstrong 140(402), Jamie Bennett 138, Catie Dominy 133, Tina Harper 129, Winnie DeLorenzo 128, Myrna Wells 128, Marsha Ploof 127, Jean LaJoy 122
Splits: Dawn Pike 2-7, Catie Dominy 4-10, Mackenzie Payne 9-10, Casey Caldwell 3-10, Beth Croteau 6-7-10
Results: Casey’s 2-River Myst Winery 2, Armstrong’s 4-Stanton’s 0, WWV 1-Shady Brook Farms 3
