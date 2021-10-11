Heuvelton Skyway League
Week 4: Abar’s 15-5, SH Electric 13-7, Doug’s 10-10, SLFCU 9-11, Service Master 8-12, Obvious Signs 5-15
Highlights: Kira Hammond 191(502), Mikayla Pike 182(511), Lisa Hammond 172(430), Mary Hayes 168(466), Stacy Gushea 168(411), Shelly Sanderson 167(440), Shelly Murdock 159(418), Winnie DeLorenzo 157(426), Sam Downing 157(419), Leona Jones 156, Lori Potter 155, Connie McAllister 152(450), Holly Hazelton 149, Sarah Garnsey 138, Vicki Thornhill 137, Marlene McAllister 137, Amanda Hooper 133, Morgan Showers 132, Heidi Czenepak 126, Debbie Hannan 125, Velma Gushea 123, Kendra Mitchell 122, Holly Aschenbrenner 115
Splits: Kira Hammond 3-5-10, 2-7, Stacy Gushea 3-10, Sarah Garnsey 5-7, 5-7, Winnie DeLorenzo 5-7, Mikayla Pike 5-6, 2-7, Lisa Hammond 4-5-10, Sam Downing 3-10, Shelly Sanderson 5-7
Results: SH Electric 3-Doug’s 1, Obvious Signs 1-Abar’s 3, SLFCU 2-Servie Master 2
Schedule: Abar’s vs Service Master, SLFCU vs Doug’s, SH Electric vs Obvious Signs,
Heuvelton Oswegatchie League
Week 6: Casey’s 15.5-8.5, Armstrong’s 15.5-8.5, Shady Brook Farms 14-10, Stanton’s 11-13, WWV 9-15, River Myst Winery 7-17
Highlights: Kristy McDougall 191(530), Nicole Law 186(532), Casey Caldwell 184(430), Donna Mills 183(538), Lori Potter 174(423), Beth Croteau 168(472), Coleen LaMere 164(442), Cathy Leslie 163(428), Debra Perry 158(426), Jamie Bush 155(432), Lois Armstrong 152(424), Mikayla Pike 152(408), Winnie DeLorenzo 152, Linda Hodge 151(406), Jamie Bennett 150, Kathy Skelly 147(430), Marlene McAllister 142(404), Marsha Ploof 141, Jacki Kelly 140(407), Myrna Wells 137, Tina James 137, Nicole Ritchie 137, Melissa Ingram 129, Jean LaJoy 120, Toni Scharf 105
Splits: Nicole Law 4-5-7, Jacki Kelly 4-5-7, Mikayla Pike 9-10, Myrna Wells 4-5, Kathy Skelly 5-10
Results: WWV 3-Armstrong’s 1, Casey’s 3-Stanton’s1, Shady Brook Farms 3-River Myst Winery 1
Schedule: Stanton’s vs River Myst Winery, Shady Brook Farms vs Armstrong’s, WWV vs Casey’s
