OGDENSBURG — Youth Bowling at Ogdensburg Bowl has provided youngsters with instruction and competition in the lifelong sport of bowling for over 50 years.
The 2021-22 season was very successful under the direction of Andrew Mitchell and offered a Little and a Big League involving beginners to high school seniors who could transition smoothly to the adult leagues.
The Youth Bowling Awards ceremony closed the season recently.
