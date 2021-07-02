The 11th Annual Ogdensburg Zonta Wine & Nine X 2 Fundraiser will be held on Aug. 21 at Langbrook Meadows Golf Course in Brier Hill. The format will be 18 holes for a 4 person scramble with a cart – rain or shine.
The tournament is open to the public. Teams of any combination are welcome (Men, Women and Mixed) and all players must be 21 years of age or older.
Free News York State Wine and McCadam Cheese, donated by Cabot Cheese, will be available for tasting as the golfers travel the course.
There will also be 2 free beer keg stations along the way too, compliments of A.J. Missert Inc. of Ogdensburg 🙂
The day Includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, tasting, delicious banquet and prizes.
For more info, please contact tournament co-chairpersons Angela Bickelhaupt-LaJoy, at 315-323-1557 or email: abiclajoy@aol.com or Carolyn Noble Phone: 315-323-0048 or Email: noblecarolyn@yahoo.com
Net proceeds will benefit Ogdensburg Area Zonta Club scholarships and community projects empowering women and girls through service and advocacy.
“We need sponsors, prizes and golfers. Help us empower women through service and advocacy, and have a blast doing,” said a tournament spokes person.
Founded in 1919, Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. Zonta International envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, women have access to all resources and are represented in decision making positions on an equal basis with men. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence.
