Registration for Oswego Minor Hockey’s Learn to Skate program now open

OSWEGO – The Oswego Minor Hockey Association has announced that registration is now open for its Learn to Skate program, which is open to children born in 2016 through 2018. Children born in 2014 and 2015 who are beginners may also register for the program.

The Learn to Skate program will run most Saturday and Sunday mornings starting on Saturday and Sunday Nov. 5 and 6, going through the end of February.

