CANTON - The Frederic Remington Art Museum is hosting its 17th Annual Golf Classic fundraiser on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the St. Lawrence University Golf and Country Club in Canton to benefit education at the Museum, with an 11 am shotgun start.
There are men’s, women’s and mixed divisions. Pre-registration fee is $75 per golfer which includes 18 holes captain and crew golf, golf carts, cash prizes, a silent auction, door prizes for everyone, lunch at the turn, and more. There is a limited number of teams so pre-registration is necessary.
Call now to reserve your spot. To register your team or for more information call the Museum at (315) 393-2425. Registration payment with check or credit card information and team information can be mailed to the Museum at: FRAM 2022 Golf Tournament, 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Pay online. Download registration form. There are many sponsorship levels - starting at $75 and up to $1,000. Please consider becoming a sponsor of our fundraising golf tournament.
The Frederic Remington Art Museum is located at 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. The Frederic Remington Art Museum expands and deepens appreciation and understanding of Remington’s work by engaging contemporary audiences and keeping his legacy relevant. It is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving and interpreting the art and archives of Frederic Remington, and contains an unmatched collection of his works. The Museum is open year round. Current visiting hours are Monday through Saturday 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday 1 to 5 pm.
