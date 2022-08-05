The 2021 Partnership Sponsor was Dr.Patricia Mahoney in Team Number One. Left to right: Maureen Missert, Kathy Phelps, Debbie Seitz, & Patti Mahoney. Provided Photo

CANTON - The Frederic Remington Art Museum is hosting its 17th Annual Golf Classic fundraiser on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the St. Lawrence University Golf and Country Club in Canton to benefit education at the Museum, with an 11 am shotgun start.

There are men’s, women’s and mixed divisions. Pre-registration fee is $75 per golfer which includes 18 holes captain and crew golf, golf carts, cash prizes, a silent auction, door prizes for everyone, lunch at the turn, and more. There is a limited number of teams so pre-registration is necessary.

