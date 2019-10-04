Richland celebrates renovations to Haldane athletic site in Pulaski

RICHLAND - The town of Richland celebrated the completion of renovations at the Haldane athletic site with a ribbon cutting, tours and refreshments Sept. 25.
Under a bright, blue sunny sky, state and local officials and members of the Pop Warner football program helped cut the ribbon on the new Haldane athletic support facility, a 960-square-foot building that features two Americans With Disabilities Act compliant bathrooms, a concession stand, secure storage for athletic equipment and a pavilion for the public to use for private events.
Other improvements made at the Haldane site include refurbishing the roof and replacing the ice making compressor at the Haldane Memorial Arena and installation of 1,000 feet of fencing around the parking area near the football fields.
The town did the work using about $360,000 in grants from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Richard Shineman Foundation, the John Ben Snow Foundation and state money obtained through the help of Assemblyman Will Barclay, R-Pulaski.
“Without the support of the John Ben Snow Foundation, Shineman Foundation, Assemblyman Will Barclay and the New York State Office of Parks, we would not have been here today to have this great facility,” said Richland Town Supervisor Daniel Krupke.
“We are very fortunate to have a complex such as this and to have the support from so many of the organizations,” he said. “Our youth of this community have so many opportunities to get involved and to participate with many programs such as hockey, baseball, soccer, football or skate boarding. We welcome adults and families to take advantage of this beautiful park to play or take a walk on the trail.”
Krupke also thanks the Department of Public Works for Richland and its employees for doing some of the site work for the project.
Kristy Lamanche, a local consultant and grant writer, said the Haldane project has been about three years in the making, stating it began as one idea and “then the scope of the project morphed from a pavilion like that at the playground to what we have today. I can’t wait to hear how well it’s being used.”
Anyone who could like to rent the new athletic support facility for an upcoming event should call the town of Richland at (315) 298-5174.
