LOUISVILLE — The host team rechristened its home in championship fashion while the individual champion returned to the site of some junior glory at the 85th annual Northern New York Golf Association Six-Man Golf Tournament on Saturday at the River Course at Louisville Landing Recreation.
“Not too long ago, we weren’t even sure that we would still have a course here in Massena. A lot of people have spent the last 2 1/2 years working to bring the course back to the condition that it’s in now and everybody has commented about what great shape it’s in,” Max Pelifian said after the River Course squad posted a two-day total of 934 en route to claiming its first team title since 2012.
“It’s exciting for sure to win the team championship here at home. We’re lucky and thankful for the way that the Town of Louisville has taken things over to make sure we still have a course,” he added.
While the River Course team came away with the Six-Man Championship Trophy, Chris Felix of the Partridge Run Golf and Country Club in Canton overcame a three-stroke deficit to first-round leader Anthony Viskovich of the host squad with an even-par 71 to finish with a two-day total of 148 and claim the individual title.
“I’m still just soaking it all in,” said Felix, who won the tournament’s Junior Division title back in 2003 when the event was held at the former Massena Country Club. “I really didn’t expect to win. I thought Anthony was going to put up a low number today.
“It was tough conditions all weekend with the wind blowing the way it was. I made a couple of silly mistakes but I didn’t let things get out of control today,” Felix added.
Viskovich wound up placing second overall with a two-day total of 150 in leading the River Course squad to the win.
“The name has changed but the course is still the same,” Viskovich said. “The wind wasn’t as bad today but it was tougher out there than it was (Friday), just because of the nerves.
“I just wanted to go out and play well and do my best to help the team,” he added.
In capturing the team title, River Course broke away from an opening-day tie with the St. Lawrence University Course team of Canton, which finished in a two-day tie for second with a hard-charging contingent from the Potsdam Town and Country Club.
“We had a tough day but I’m proud of the way our guys battled,” captain Randy Todd said after St. Lawrence posted a total score of 943.
Rounding out the top five in the chase for the individual title were Jake VanHouse of St. Lawrence and Chris Denesha of the C-Way Golf Club in Clayton with two day totals of 155 and Chris Taylor of Potsdam with a 156.
Also contributing to the Six-Man title for the River Course team were: Tim Ahfeld with a 157 and Gil Viskovich, who finished with a 157 competing in the Super Seniors Division, while Jake Amo, Pelifian and Junior Division competitor Jace Dutch all added two-day totals of 160.
Other individual tournament champions crowned included the St. Lawrence duo of Bruce Weiner, who led the Super Seniors (ages 65-over) with a 151, and Ryan Jones, who paced the Juniors (ages 19-under) with a 150, along with Carlowden Country Club’s Todd Slate, who led the Seniors (ages 55-over) with a 154.
Next year’s NNYGA Six-Man Tournament is scheduled for the first weekend in August at the Potsdam Town and Country Club.
TEAM SCORES
River Course (470-464 934): A. Viskovich 74-76 150, G. Viskovich 76-81 157, J. Dutch 78-82 160, T. Ahlfeld 80-77 157, M. Catanzarite 80-84 164, B. Deruchia 82-80 162, M. Pelifian 84-76 160, J. Amo 86-74 160, E. Kassian 88-85 173.
Potsdam TCC (472-471 943): T. Smith 74-81 155, B. Brownlee 76-80 156, C. Taylor 77-79 156, VanWagner 78-74 152, R. Berkman 83-80 163, M. Bresett 85-81 166, M. Merriman 86-86 172, B. Helmer 88-87 175.
St. Lawrence (470-473 943): R. Jones 75-75 150, B. Weiner 76-75 151, J. VanHouse 78-77 155, B. Littler 79-82 161, A. Jones 80-81 161, D. Mills 82-83 165, B. Lemieux 84-84 168, J. Sovay 86-86 172, J. Casey 90-85 175.
Malone CC (481-469 950): G. Niles 75-80 155, B. Phillips 78-83 161, B. Honahan 80-78 158, K. Hardy 81-74 155, M. Laramee 83-87 170, S. Lang 84-78 162, B. Lashomb 86-98 184.
C-Way (479-481 960): C. Denesha 77-78 155, P. Goinet 77-84 161, P. Hunter 78-76 154, R. Becker 80-78 158 T. Cottter 83-79 162, M. Ingerson 84-91 175, B. Gaige 88-88 176, D. Casero 93-86 179.
Carlowden (491-483 974): T. Slate 79-75 154 J. Giruzzi 79-78 157, R. Hayes 81-86 167, M. Benson 83-76 159, J. Taylor 84-84 167, M. Guyette 85-92 177, M. Birchenough 86-89 175, B. Dooley 86-85 171.
Watertown (494-482 976): B. Phillips 78-80 158, S. Taylor 79-79 158, B. Phillips 81-76 157, D. Marconi 83-83 166, A. Macks 84-86 170, S. Joles 89-94 183, T. Weller 89-78 167, Moesel 89-87 176.
Partridge Run (497-487 984): C. Felix 77-71 148, T. Pearson 80-78 158, J. O’Neill 82-87 169, D. Camp 84-79 163, B. Stone 87-89 179, S. Marquart 87-92 179, B. Todd 90-89 179, K. Daley 91-88 179, J. Aldrich 99-88 185.
Tupper Lake (501-486 987): R. Belleville 76-78 154, P. Pickering 78,-83 161 W. Roberts 84-80 164, N. Skiff 85-93 178, T. Lindsay 89-75 164, J. Rabideau 89-85 174, S. Gagnon 90-85 175, S. Bell 92-86 178, C. Bell 106-105 211.
Gouverneur (523-487 1,010): R. McDonald 84-77 161, F. Lallier 85-84 169, E. Easton 86-78 164, K. Augliano 89-93 182, R. Rumble 89-84 173, N. Sterling 90-77 167, J. Reilly 90-87 177, T. Totten 92-87 179, J. McKeever 95-87 182.
Super Seniors: B. Weiner (SL) 76-75 151, P. Hunter (C-W) 78-76 154, R. Belleville (TL) 76-78 154, B. Brownlee (PTCC) 76-80 156, G. Viskovich (RC) 76-81 157, B. Phillips J. Giruzzi (Car) 79-78 157, B. Phillips (Wat) 81-76 157, (MCC) 78-83 161, S. Marquart (PR) 87-92 179, J. McKeever (G) 95-87 182.
Seniors: T. Slate (Car) 79-75 154, T. Smith (PTCC) 74-81 155, B. Deruchia (RC) 82-80 162, S. Lang (MCC) 84-78 162, E. Easton (G) 86-78 164, W. Roberts (TL) 84-80 164, J. Sovay (SLU) 86-86 172, B. Baige (C-W) 88-88 176, J. Moesel (Wat) 89-87 176, J. Aldrich (PR) 99-88 185.
Juniors: R. Jones (SLU) 75-75 150, VanWagner (PTCC) 78-74 152, J. Dutch (RC) 78-82 160, J. O’Neill (PR) 82-87 169, R. Rumble (G) 89-84 173, B. Lashomb (MCC) 86-98 184, C. Bell (TL) 106-105 211.
