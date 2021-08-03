MORRISTOWN — Richard “Rich” Rupert grew up on Black Lake and has fished this popular fishing destination for over four decades.
Now he is looking to put his 45 years of experience to use as a fishing guide on the 11,000-acre body of water that has been described as a “fish factory.” Rupert’s new business, Black Lake Family Adventures and Sportfishing, will help people catch crappie, blue gills, bass, northern pike and catfish. He figured he would combine his passion for fishing with a potential retirement opportunity.
Fresh from receiving his guide certification from New York State, Rupert said that he has been busy, booking four fishing charters the week of July 19 alone after just announcing his new venture on Facebook. He has booked several others for August.
“I’ve got 45 years of living and fishing on Black Lake,” said Rupert, “I have been taking people out for quite a while just as friends and taking soldiers out during special events. I figured I would get my guiding license and see how it goes. I will be specializing in live bait for bass, pike and catfish. Casting and jigging for blue gills and crappie. That is probably my specialty.”
Rupert, a graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy, said that he uses a 10-foot jig stick during the summer months and vertical jigs for panfish.
“It’s kind of different than anyone has seen before,” said Rupert, “You can catch two at a time. It’s a little different and people who have never done it before have a ball. We have done it for years.”
In fact, Rupert is confident that his charters will catch panfish with his system. He said that they typically catch between 200-300 crappies and blue gills in a day and just keep the larger ones for eating.
“They will catch fish,” he said, “They will catch panfish, that’s a guarantee.”
Rupert said that a lot of people are struggling to catch bass and pike on the lake right now. The weeds in the lake have exploded and “they are seeing a million lures.”
The fishing guide uses live bait and it gives him an edge when trying to catch fish that have seen it all over the spring and summer. He has been called by camps along the lake from people staying there looking to catch fish.
“They have called me up and said that we are not catching fish. We want to see some rods bend,” said Rupert, “I haven’t had an empty trip.”
The fishing guide said that he sends every charter home with between 30-40 blue gills and crappie that he fillets himself, regardless of what they are after.
“We send them home with a fish fry of panfish,” he said.
Currently, Rupert is offering what he is calling “learn the lake” trips. This is where he will take anglers out fishing in his boat, or theirs, and he will show them how to catch fish in the lake from 4:30 p.m. until dark for $125.
“We will target bass, pike, cats, blue gills and crappie and I will show you where and how to catch them. What a way to set yourself up for a successful week of fishing,” he said.
Next year, Rupert said that he has plans on running a 20-foot pontoon for charters so he can have more people on the trip as well as add comfort.
Besides fishing, Rupert is planning on having weekly historical tours, firework tours on July 3 and 4 and private and corporate tours as well as weddings on Black Lake in 2022.
“Basically we will be doing whatever people would like to do,” said Rupert, “We want to do some stuff beyond fishing.”
Rupert and Black Lake Family Adventures and Sportfishing can be reached at 315-276-6649.
