PHOENIX — The town of Schroeppel Youth Soccer League is holding its summer 2021 season. Children ages 4-13 are invited to join. The league will run July 12 through Aug. 11. All children receive a T-shirt and a participation award. Additional volunteer coaches and assistant coaches are needed.
For children four years old by June 1, they offer “My Buddy and Me” which incorporates “parent” involvement and will meet Mondays from 6 to 6:45 p.m. The cost is $35 for residents, $40 for non-residents. Both child and “parent” will receive a T-shirt.
U7 is for children ages five-seven. U10 is for children ages 8-10. Practice will be on Mondays and games on Wednesdays 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. U13 is for children ages 10-13. They will practice Mondays and have games on Wednesdays 7-8 p.m. The cost is be $40 for residents, $45 for non-residents.
Sign-ups are currently being held. The last day to register is June 25. Registration forms can be found online at www.townofschroeppel.com under the Community Service tab or picked up at the town building, county Route 57A in Phoenix. For more information call the community services office at 315-695-2801 or email hknipp@townofschroeppel.com.
