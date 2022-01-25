One of the first area events that called off in the first wave of cancellations due the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was the Watertown Area Boxing Club’s Battle of the Badges. The long-awaited second installment will finally happen.
The showcase that features fighters in law enforcement, firefighting and other emergency services is scheduled for Saturday at Jefferson Community College. It’s the first boxing card put on by the WABC since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago and president and event organizer Johnny Pepe is excited to finally have some competition in the ring.
“We haven’t had anything since 2019, so it’s been a while,” Pepe said. “It’s nice to see plans we’ve made three or four months ago get accomplished.”
The second version of the event, which was made its debut at the Savory Downtown in 2019, was three-quarters of the way to being sold out before USA Boxing called off all events. The club did attempt to host an event in September, but that didn’t get off the ground. This year’s card will take place at the McVean Gymnasium at JCC, which will have more seating than the first series of bouts and has drawn plenty of interest. Ringside seats for the event are sold out.
“It’s pretty cool that ringside seats are already sold out,” Pepe said. “My phone has been ringing off the hook with people asking about tickets and I’m grateful to the community.”
Pepe is glad to have the larger venue. There were issues with being able to fit fighters, fans and the ring into the Savory Downtown location. The 2020 event was slated to be at the Bruce Wright Conference Center on Faichney Drive.
“It’s a good feeling to have enough room,” Pepe said. “Last time we just didn’t have enough room for everything.”
The fights will draw local police offers and probation officers, as well as those from Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester. JCC hosting the event allows for fighters and fans to get on and off Interstate 81 quickly. Pepe added the fighters have been training for weeks and are ready to go.
“I can’t believe the event has expanded because it just started out with local guys,” Pepe said.
Most of the funds will be donated to two areas, with the first benefitting Callie Taylor. She has been diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma and is the daughter of Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Jamie Taylor, who fought on the first Battle of the Badges card in 2019. The money going to Taylor will help with medical and travel expenses.
“Jamie fought at the first event and I just like to include the community,” Pepe said. “He’s kind of like one of our own.”
The second will benefit the Northern New York K-9 Fund. That was established in 2015 to help with the medical, safety, and protection needs of K-9s who serve or have served in local communities. Those funds will be used to obtain K-9 vests and other expenses.
Tickets are available at the club website www.watertownareaboxingclub.com and cost $20 for general admission. For more information, call (315) 783-4980. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the fights will start at 6 p.m.
