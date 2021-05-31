Semipro football
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Red and Black will host its first practice of the season tonight at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The locker room will be open for players at 5:30 p.m., with practice running from 7-9 p.m. The Red and Black is slated to start the Empire Football League season Aug. 7 when it hosts Syracuse at the Fairgrounds. It will be the team’s first action since the 2019 season, as COVID-19 called off last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.