WATERTOWN — Even Watertown Area Boxing Club president Johnny Pepe was amazed by the turnout for Saturday’s opening day of the Region 1 Silver Gloves tournament.
The best junior boxers in the Northeast came to the Watertown Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall on Saturday to compete for championship honors. It was the first time that Watertown has hosted the prestigious youth event and there’s hope that the city will get another opportunity to host in the near future.
About a couple of hundred boxing fans attended Saturday’s event.
“I’m hoping (tournament director) Don Simkins will ask us to have it back here again and we’d love to have the tournament,” Pepe said. “I’m very impressed and thank the community for their support.”
Most of the WABC’s events take place in the evening, but fans came out for this early afternoon card that started after 2:30 p.m. Exhibition Hall was packed to see the 25-match card, with fighters from as far away as New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
“We’re used to night shows, so I was thinking we’d get the normal crowd,” Pepe said. “I’m overwhelmed by the crowd and they came out to see it.”
Simkins, a Rochester native, has always been impressed with the way Pepe and Watertown have run their events. He noted the great community support and other factors for the reason they got the tournament.
“It was a good crowd,” Simkins said. “A lot of small towns are glad to host an event like this.”
The event was also well-attended despite the low number of local fighters. Pepe was happy to see the local fans cheer on the young boxers despite not knowing many of them.
“I was surprised even though we didn’t have any kids from our gym,” Pepe said. “They came out anyway because they love boxing in the north country.”
One of the local competitors that competed was Gouverneur Boxing Club fighter Tuffy Griffith, who lost a hard-fought battle with Mohammed Khan of Connecticut via decision in the 95-pound final for 11-12 year-olds. Griffith is the younger brother of decorated boxers Rikki and Randi Griffith, who are fighters on the national level.
Pepe is hopeful that some of the younger fighters in the WABC will pursue participating in the Silver Gloves in the future. Many in the crowd were amazed by the skill level of the young fighters and Pepe hope it plants the seeds.
“This tournament is where it all starts for the young kids and it gives them the building blocks for being a future boxer,” Pepe said. “I’ve got some small kids that were here and it might motivate them.”
Simkins said the tournament will rotate to other cities in the region, but does have Watertown in the mix for future events. The tournament has been held in other cities such as Rochester, Utica, Herkimer and Oneonta among others.
“We like to move the event around some and give everyone a shot,” Simkins said.
n NOTES: The winners in of each respective division advanced to the national Silver Gloves tournament Feb. 8-11 at Independence, Mo. ... The national anthem was sung by Ashlyn English prior to the start of Saturday’s fights. ... The event will wrap up at 1 p.m. today with the rest of the final matches.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.